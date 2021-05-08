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Artur Pawlowski Gets Assaulted and Arrested By Calgary Police CAMERA 2
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62 views • May 08, 2021
CAMERA 2 Of the RAW footage from the Assault and Illegal Arrest of Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid Pawlowski - They are both being held for 2 days.
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