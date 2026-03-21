CHUCK NORRIS IS DEAD! X Space

Stefan Molyneux opens the 20 March 2026 Friday Night Live episode with some lighthearted praise for Chuck Norris, then dives into listener questions. He explores the moral weight of punctuality and shares his thoughts on favorite science fiction works. An emotional call about difficult family relationships leads him to talk about the importance of compassion toward others while still protecting one's own well-being. Throughout, he mixes humor with straightforward advice, urging people to put their own happiness first and stay committed to truth and personal responsibility.





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