Human Blood Experiment with The Universal Antidote...Shocking!

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
People say that a therapeutic dose of The Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide) is dangerous. This is a lie. Here is what happens to your blood when drinking The Universal Antidote. Spoiler alert: It does not harm the blood but rather it has amazing effects. The more I investigate chlorine dioxide the more amazed I become.