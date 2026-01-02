© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is some of the footage the AG of Washington is trying to shut down
An individual at the listed address for Hilowle Safia Daycare reportedly said they do not provide childcare, despite receiving more than $800,000 to operate as a childcare center
Footage: Cam Higby
Further Info:
Washington State AG Warns Citizen Journalists To Stop Investigating Somali Daycares Or Face Potential Hate Crime Charges:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/washington-state-ag-warns-citizen-journalists-stop-investigating-somali-daycares-or-face
-------------
