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Dan's story how he nearly got killed in Hospital!
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90 views • February 04, 2022
Dan's near deadly story. I received this video in one of my Telegram channels and want to post it here. He was saying that he would like to tell the story to the Health Ranger... so I post it here
Incredible... some people are so evil, it's hard to believe
I hope this helps him to spread the word and with this maybe also he can help others to wake up!
Incredible... some people are so evil, it's hard to believe
I hope this helps him to spread the word and with this maybe also he can help others to wake up!
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