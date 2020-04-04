© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates Forcing HIS Agenda on the Whole Planet!?
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • April 04, 2020
In a new interview, Bill Gates authoritatively states that mass public gatherings will not come back "at all" until we have mass vaccination.
Explain one thing to me. Who exactly elected Bill Gates as spokesperson for humanity? Who is the one who appointed or anointed this man as designing and scripting human interaction? I don’t recall that vote, do you?
Explain one thing to me. Who exactly elected Bill Gates as spokesperson for humanity? Who is the one who appointed or anointed this man as designing and scripting human interaction? I don’t recall that vote, do you?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.