Yeshua's Daily Life and Misconceptions- No He is not arm wrestling Satan

Everyone has a subconscious understanding of Jesus based on experiences with other Christians, memes on TV or alternative media - some which show Him as battling Satan. He is not battling evil. He is MASTER of Masters and all hell fears and Hates HIS NAME. and there is no comparison.. This 2 part series will explore who HE IS and show how HE lived a totally set apart life as a Jew and used this as a model for His disciples to go and teach others.

Part 1 is an overview of the basics and part two delves into His daily customs.



