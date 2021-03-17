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Klaus Schwab's Fourth Reich Reset and Kill Gates' Vaccine Genocide
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246 views • March 17, 2021
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INTRO VID: I Just Can't Wait for Vaccines (I Just Can't Wait to Be King Parody): https://youtu.be/3iqDEWRStyk
COVID-19 VACCINES ARE WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION - AND COULD WIPE OUT THE HUMAN RACE - Dr. Vernon Coleman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h7UAT4RDowRr
Klaus Schwab 4th Reich:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/klaus-schwab-and-the-fourth-reich/
Game Show: Is This Like The Nazis: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1371908380739129353
Karen attacks in the ski hike: https://twitter.com/thatdamndragin/status/1371539264459145219
British guy runs from 2 fat cops in England: https://twitter.com/RudyHavenstein/status/1371909330740551684
Woman says she isn’t asking what is in the vaxx, she’s taking the vaxx (cut out part about cigarettes at end): https://twitter.com/hispeedtim2876/status/1371798932532121600
BIDEN: "If we do our part... by July 4, there's a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day... Small groups will be able to get together": https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1370183779818553345
Bizarre wiping down ritual with Biden and Kamala: https://twitter.com/heatherashchase/status/1371592243627360261
The sound you hear as you enter the gates of hell (Kamala cackling): https://twitter.com/sirhottest/status/1371264872550330371
Bill Gates thinks not wearing a mask is like not wearing pants: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1370638373325582339
Signs found around London: https://twitter.com/Andres02330038/status/1371533693248999424
#UFC261 April 24th. Jacksonville, FL. FULL CROWD. - Dana White is a Covaids hero: https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371618339823390724
danawhite on Twitter: "WE ARE BACK!!!!!! #UFC261 April 24th. Jacksonville, FL. FULL CROWD.… "
Where do Americans emigrate to?: https://youtu.be/bJCXb3GXfVw
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
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Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
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Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
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FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: I Just Can't Wait for Vaccines (I Just Can't Wait to Be King Parody): https://youtu.be/3iqDEWRStyk
COVID-19 VACCINES ARE WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION - AND COULD WIPE OUT THE HUMAN RACE - Dr. Vernon Coleman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h7UAT4RDowRr
Klaus Schwab 4th Reich:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/klaus-schwab-and-the-fourth-reich/
Game Show: Is This Like The Nazis: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1371908380739129353
Karen attacks in the ski hike: https://twitter.com/thatdamndragin/status/1371539264459145219
British guy runs from 2 fat cops in England: https://twitter.com/RudyHavenstein/status/1371909330740551684
Woman says she isn’t asking what is in the vaxx, she’s taking the vaxx (cut out part about cigarettes at end): https://twitter.com/hispeedtim2876/status/1371798932532121600
BIDEN: "If we do our part... by July 4, there's a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day... Small groups will be able to get together": https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1370183779818553345
Bizarre wiping down ritual with Biden and Kamala: https://twitter.com/heatherashchase/status/1371592243627360261
The sound you hear as you enter the gates of hell (Kamala cackling): https://twitter.com/sirhottest/status/1371264872550330371
Bill Gates thinks not wearing a mask is like not wearing pants: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1370638373325582339
Signs found around London: https://twitter.com/Andres02330038/status/1371533693248999424
#UFC261 April 24th. Jacksonville, FL. FULL CROWD. - Dana White is a Covaids hero: https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371618339823390724
danawhite on Twitter: "WE ARE BACK!!!!!! #UFC261 April 24th. Jacksonville, FL. FULL CROWD.… "
Where do Americans emigrate to?: https://youtu.be/bJCXb3GXfVw
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