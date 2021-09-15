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7grainsofsalt2: 'Met Gala' (Kim Kardashian, Grimes & the Dune) [15.09.2021]
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94 views • September 15, 2021
Satanism in plain sight... A quick look at the Met Gala, plus a glimpse at the Dune movie and with my view of it all. Death is near, in short. Read Rev.20:4 & do not go running if they say Jesus is over there. Test everything. God bless you & enjoy the day!
7grainsofsalt3, Kim has a spirit guide - https://youtu.be/OKApUKsOodQ
Videos & Links used today
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Clevver Style, Met Gala - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrFfGptVzrI&;t=0s
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BBC News, Met Gala - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-58553594
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Grimes & Musk - https://people.com/style/met-gala-2021-grimes-carries-sword-red-carpet/
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Grimes sword - https://www.huffpost.com/entry/grimes-met-gala-sword-ar-15_n_6140b026e4b0640100aa6ad3
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Grimes sword - https://www.nylon.com/life/grimes-met-gala-2021-dune-look
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Grimes sword - https://www.whats-your-sign.com/sword-symbolism.html
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Dune Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOlGF2J90CQ&;t=0s
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MCHFS, Guns into swords - https://www.inputmag.com/culture/nows-your-chance-to-trade-in-your-guns-for-a-mighty-mschf-sword
-- -- --
Henry the VIII - https://www.henryviiithereign.co.uk/1513.html
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Plagues - https://eurohistorymed.weebly.com/1500s.html
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Robert Lawrence, Oath of Supremecy - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_who_were_beheaded
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Reformation - https://www.history.com/topics/reformation/reformation
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I Pet Goat - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0&;t=0s
--
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt2
785 viewsSep 15, 2021
7grainsofsalt2
2.74K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vjpj5SVwvWQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
7grainsofsalt3, Kim has a spirit guide - https://youtu.be/OKApUKsOodQ
Videos & Links used today
--
Clevver Style, Met Gala - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrFfGptVzrI&;t=0s
--
BBC News, Met Gala - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-58553594
--
Grimes & Musk - https://people.com/style/met-gala-2021-grimes-carries-sword-red-carpet/
--
Grimes sword - https://www.huffpost.com/entry/grimes-met-gala-sword-ar-15_n_6140b026e4b0640100aa6ad3
--
Grimes sword - https://www.nylon.com/life/grimes-met-gala-2021-dune-look
--
Grimes sword - https://www.whats-your-sign.com/sword-symbolism.html
--
Dune Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOlGF2J90CQ&;t=0s
--
MCHFS, Guns into swords - https://www.inputmag.com/culture/nows-your-chance-to-trade-in-your-guns-for-a-mighty-mschf-sword
-- -- --
Henry the VIII - https://www.henryviiithereign.co.uk/1513.html
--
Plagues - https://eurohistorymed.weebly.com/1500s.html
--
Robert Lawrence, Oath of Supremecy - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_who_were_beheaded
--
Reformation - https://www.history.com/topics/reformation/reformation
--
I Pet Goat - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0&;t=0s
--
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt2
785 viewsSep 15, 2021
7grainsofsalt2
2.74K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vjpj5SVwvWQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
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