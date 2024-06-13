Miko Peled says Israel’s goal is not to defeat the Palestinian resistance, but to kill as many Palestinians as possible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The grandson of one of the signatories of Israel’s 1948 Declaration of Independence says Israel’s goal is not to defeat the Palestinian resistance, but to kill as many Palestinians as possible. 👇
"I don't think Israel's objective is to defeat the Palestinian resistance. I think Israel's objective is to kill as many Palestinians as possible...it's extermination. It's genocide."
Source @Afshin Rattansi
