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Power With God And With Men | New World Order Economic Forum Plan - 5G and Aging Control
Ministry Of Healing
Ministry Of Healing
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25 views • May 12, 2020
0 - 42 min 30 secs:
> How may we obtain power with God and with men ?
> How may the example of Jacob and Esau prepare us in these last days ?
> Overcoming sin and the seal of the living God.

From 42 m 30 sec:
> How the World Health Organisation admitted vaccines causes death
> The truth about vaccines including Gaurdasil / HPV.
> Dr Stanley Plotkin - a vaccine authority that used 76 aborted babies cells
> Dr Judy Mikovits' testimony against vaccines
> Google whistleblower admits the search engine suppresses anti-vaccine content
> Bill Gates and Dr Fauci - investors in the coronavirus
> UK Govt investment of 3.65 billion pounds into GAVI to support vaccines
> Pirbright patent on coronavirus approved in Nov 2019 just before the outbreak
> World Economic Forum plan to set up a New World Order, 5G and managing elderly

1 hour 56 mins:
> Reflecting the character of Jesus Christ

See - https://ministryofhealing.org/
Keywords
vaccinesgardasilbill gatesgavifaucijacobseal of the living godhpv vaccineesaudr judy mikovitsworld health organisationpirbrightdr stanley plotkinworld economic forum strategic intelligence data modelreflecting the character of jesus
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