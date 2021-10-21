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Roobs' Flyers Week 17. 21st October 2021.
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190 views • October 21, 2021
Roobs' Flyers Week 17!
'Corruption, Lies & Deceit...It's why we take to the streets'
* Please print at home from the PDF if you can, and distribute to your local area.
* If unable to print at home, please email [email protected] or [email protected] to order.
* $30 for 500 flyers or $50 for 1000.
* Sent to anywhere in 🇦🇺 via express post with $100 insurance & tracking number provided.
* Crypto payment option available.
* There won't be a corner of Straya' without a Roobs' Flyer in it. 😉
PDFs for all Roobs' Flyers are available in the pinned posts of
https://t.me/RoobsFlyers or subscribe to https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Cheers. Stay free.
Roobs.
'Corruption, Lies & Deceit...It's why we take to the streets'
* Please print at home from the PDF if you can, and distribute to your local area.
* If unable to print at home, please email [email protected] or [email protected] to order.
* $30 for 500 flyers or $50 for 1000.
* Sent to anywhere in 🇦🇺 via express post with $100 insurance & tracking number provided.
* Crypto payment option available.
* There won't be a corner of Straya' without a Roobs' Flyer in it. 😉
PDFs for all Roobs' Flyers are available in the pinned posts of
https://t.me/RoobsFlyers or subscribe to https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Cheers. Stay free.
Roobs.
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