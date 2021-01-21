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COVID1984: WHO Changes Definition of Herd Immunity
Objective: Health
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40 views • January 21, 2021
Our reality continues to get more Orwellian by the day. A few months back the WHO quietly changed the definition of the term 'herd immunity' on their website from the definition that's been with us for about a century to a new one that indicates herd immunity is only possible through vaccination.

By changing the definition they are creating the perception that vaccination is the only way to deal with diseases of any kind, rather than the way life has dealt with them from the beginning of immune systems.

On top of this, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization has said “Herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached,” but, he explained, it is achieved by protecting people from the virus, “not by exposing them to it”.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about herd immunity, then and now and the changing of language as a means of controlling discourse and populations.

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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