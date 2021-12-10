© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israelis 'Health' Chief: 'At Least 7 Boosters to be Fully 'Vaxxed'... [09.12.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • December 10, 2021
7 December 2021
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Tuesday that it is possible Israelis will soon become eligible for a fourth shot of the COVID vaccine.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/fourth-covid-shot-for-all-israelis-a-possibility-health-minister-says/
prof. arnon afek - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=prof.+arnon+afek&;t=h_&ia=web
https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid
Talking about Denmark: https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1469240531393863681?s=20
41,791 views Dec 9, 2021
Anything Goes - 156K subscribers
https://youtu.be/no1ONBIIves
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Tuesday that it is possible Israelis will soon become eligible for a fourth shot of the COVID vaccine.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/fourth-covid-shot-for-all-israelis-a-possibility-health-minister-says/
prof. arnon afek - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=prof.+arnon+afek&;t=h_&ia=web
https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid
Talking about Denmark: https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1469240531393863681?s=20
41,791 views Dec 9, 2021
Anything Goes - 156K subscribers
https://youtu.be/no1ONBIIves
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.