Man celebrates 1-year anniversary of pro-vaxx FB post with VAXX induced STROKE

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Stroke & Blood Clot In Neck
“I want to let everyone know that I am now home in Boston and taking it easy after having a stroke from a blood clot in my neck. I now have a permanent stent in my body that is now moving my blood throughout, and most importantly to my head without any further complications. This was a life threatening event that gives me a totally new perspective on my life, and how fragile life really is. Listen to your body... as I did have an indication a few weeks ago that something might be wrong when my fingers in my right hand could not hold a piece of paper for about 30 minutes before it subsided. I just went on with my business and should have gotten that checked out. Early this past Friday morning while at our cottage at the lake, I was rushed to Univ. of VT Medical Center in Burlington where I underwent the procedure that needed to be done in under 3 hours to avoid any permanent damage to my body.”
https://t.me/s/covidbc/5404
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