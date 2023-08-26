BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Uncensored AI APOCALYPSE UN100/Agenda 2045 EXPOSED - Part 2
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • August 26, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Aug 25, 2023


Maria Zeee takes us through a world-first exposé on UN100, Agenda 2045 and what the globalists are referring to as "The Age of Global Enlightenment" - a known Luciferian term. In Part 2 of this 4-Part series, Maria decodes the book that is guiding the globalists through the next stage of their totalitarian reign with with AI at the helm in what can only be described as the AI Apocalypse. Stay tuned for Part 3 next week!


Head to http://tacrightspn.com for 50% off their products exclusive to our listeners!


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:https://heavensharvest.com/


Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/

To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:https://heavensharvest.com/


Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/


If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bpk8k-uncensored-ai-apocalypse-un100agenda-2045-exposed-part-2.html

Keywords
unaiartificial intelligenceunited nationsluciferiantyrannyuncensoredtotalitarianagenda 2045exposing evilmaria zeeeun100the age of global enlightenmentai apocalypse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy