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Stefan Molyneux - You Are a Debt Slave and You Don't Even Know It!
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11 views • May 28, 2021
Podcast: http://traffic.libsyn.com/kerrylutz/Stefan_Molyneux_05-07-2012.mp3
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, interviewed by Kerry Lutz on the Financial Survival Network. Description: Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio visited with us today. Stefan's an early pioneer in getting the freedom message out to the world; he's been doing it since 2005. Millions of people have visited his site and downloaded his numerous philosophical and economic discussions. Stefan and I talked about the proper role of a citizen and what types of powers the government should wield and why. We both agree the world is heading for an economic reset, voluntarily or involuntarily; it's going to take place. You need to be prepared for this.
Stefan and I also discussed the administration's Julia ad, which is a shocking display of the government's attempt to make you more and more dependent. This type of thinking has led to the expansion and the ultimate failure of the socialistic, fascistic and unjust system. The idea that most people cannot take care of themselves is anathema to the principles of the founding fathers. Eliminating the risk of failure means the ability to succeed will be greatly diminished. Free markets are the greatest guarantor of success the world has ever known. Therefore, governmental paternalism greatly undermines your ability to provide for yourself and your family, which is why it's failure is assured.
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, interviewed by Kerry Lutz on the Financial Survival Network. Description: Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio visited with us today. Stefan's an early pioneer in getting the freedom message out to the world; he's been doing it since 2005. Millions of people have visited his site and downloaded his numerous philosophical and economic discussions. Stefan and I talked about the proper role of a citizen and what types of powers the government should wield and why. We both agree the world is heading for an economic reset, voluntarily or involuntarily; it's going to take place. You need to be prepared for this.
Stefan and I also discussed the administration's Julia ad, which is a shocking display of the government's attempt to make you more and more dependent. This type of thinking has led to the expansion and the ultimate failure of the socialistic, fascistic and unjust system. The idea that most people cannot take care of themselves is anathema to the principles of the founding fathers. Eliminating the risk of failure means the ability to succeed will be greatly diminished. Free markets are the greatest guarantor of success the world has ever known. Therefore, governmental paternalism greatly undermines your ability to provide for yourself and your family, which is why it's failure is assured.
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