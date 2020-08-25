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FRIDAY - AUGUST 21, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2079-6PM Republican House Leader: 'No Place for QAnon in the Republican Party'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday denounced the QAnon movement after Vice President Mike Pence dismissed it earlier in the day.“Let me be very clear,” McCarthy told Fox News. “There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it and the candidate you talked about has denounced it.” He was referring to Marjorie Taylor Greene won the Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th District. In YouTube videos, Greene embraced the QAnon theory but has since distanced herself from the movement, according to the GOP leader. Pence also told CBS News on Friday that he doesn’t “know anything about that conspiracy theory,” adding: “I dismiss it out of hand.” On CNN, Pence also fielded questions about QAnon, saying President Trump doesn’t embrace the theory. EP 2079-6PM Republican House Leader: ‘No Place for QAnon in the Republican Party’ – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3aXCHRL
GUEST: Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. In 2006, she became attracted to the plight of families with neuroimmune diseases including ME/CFS and autism. Dr. Mikovits has been primarily responsible for demonstrating the relationship between environmentally acquired immune dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and these diseases. Dr. Mikovits has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, many in the world’s top medical journals and she has been profiled in Discover magazine as well as the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. http://plaguethebook.com/
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
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