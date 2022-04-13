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How Hydrogen Can Protect Your Brain #shorts
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107 views • April 13, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/t939_gt8FdM
Can hydrogen be the key against brain damage? 🧠
Master of science and clinical nutrition, Dr. Adam Trainor, the CEO of Vital Reactions, which specalizes in producing molecular hydrogen products, has reason to believe so!
According to Dr. Adam Trainor, hydrogen actually affects all kinds of different processes. He shares that there are good research showing that hydrogen can be help prevent or even provide therapeutic benefits for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's, as it can help PROTECT neural tissue in the absence of oxygen! 💧
With this knowledge, brain damage from neurodegenerative diseases may soon become something we can all FORGET about!
What are your thoughts about this information? Let us know in the comments. 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/t939_gt8FdM
Can hydrogen be the key against brain damage? 🧠
Master of science and clinical nutrition, Dr. Adam Trainor, the CEO of Vital Reactions, which specalizes in producing molecular hydrogen products, has reason to believe so!
According to Dr. Adam Trainor, hydrogen actually affects all kinds of different processes. He shares that there are good research showing that hydrogen can be help prevent or even provide therapeutic benefits for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's, as it can help PROTECT neural tissue in the absence of oxygen! 💧
With this knowledge, brain damage from neurodegenerative diseases may soon become something we can all FORGET about!
What are your thoughts about this information? Let us know in the comments. 👇
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