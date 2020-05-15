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CHP Leader's Greeting to the March for Life 2020
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20 views • May 15, 2020
CHP Canada National Leader Rod Taylor sends a greeting from his home in Northern British Columbia to all pro-lifers across the country participating in the 2020 National March for Life. The Christian Heritage Party of Canada supports the protection of innocent human life from conception until natural death!
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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