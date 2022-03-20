A Captured Soldier of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Talks about the Deplorable State of the Ukrainian Units. 032022

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We only had 2 tanks, one didn't start, the other hardly fired, they were immediately knocked out - the military told the truth about the Armed Forces of Ukraine



A captured soldier of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine talks about the deplorable state of the Ukrainian units.

"The command left us. We lived in a potato warehouse, the locals brought us food. There were only two BRDMs in the unit, and two tanks, one would not start, the other hardly fired. They were knocked out almost immediately," the contract soldier says.

"I saw on the Internet that the Ukrainian army is defeating everyone. After this battle, I'm not sure."