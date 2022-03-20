© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Captured Soldier of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Talks about the Deplorable State of the Ukrainian Units. 032022
Follow
4
Share
Report
230 views • March 20, 2022
The following description was found with this video.
We only had 2 tanks, one didn't start, the other hardly fired, they were immediately knocked out - the military told the truth about the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A captured soldier of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine talks about the deplorable state of the Ukrainian units.
"The command left us. We lived in a potato warehouse, the locals brought us food. There were only two BRDMs in the unit, and two tanks, one would not start, the other hardly fired. They were knocked out almost immediately," the contract soldier says.
"I saw on the Internet that the Ukrainian army is defeating everyone. After this battle, I'm not sure."
We only had 2 tanks, one didn't start, the other hardly fired, they were immediately knocked out - the military told the truth about the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A captured soldier of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine talks about the deplorable state of the Ukrainian units.
"The command left us. We lived in a potato warehouse, the locals brought us food. There were only two BRDMs in the unit, and two tanks, one would not start, the other hardly fired. They were knocked out almost immediately," the contract soldier says.
"I saw on the Internet that the Ukrainian army is defeating everyone. After this battle, I'm not sure."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.