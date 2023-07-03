Create New Account
Cancel Culture In The UK? - Gareth Icke Talks To Cancelled Band, Whom By Fire
Published 20 hours ago

David Icke


On Gareth Icke Tonight this week…


Investigative journalist Jacqui Deevoy will be talking to us about with a meeting at the UK parliament with 50 bereaved families. Bereaved because of Covid protocols and the use of the end of life drug midazolam. A meeting that only two MPs bothered to turn up to.
I’ll be catching up with Wayne Cunnington to see how he’s faring in his bid for justice, having been left unable to work due to vaccine injury.
Matt Roeske, is the co-founder of superfood company Cultivate Elevate. He joins us to discuss electro culture and self sustainability.
The band Whom By Fire are talking to us about cancel culture, having been dropped from a prestigious folk festival in England, for a social media comment.

Watch the full show at https://www.ickonic.com

