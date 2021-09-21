© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mandated Medical Worker Has Both Legs AMPUTATED After Jab Sep. 20, 2021
Follow
4
Share
Report
302 views • September 21, 2021
Jummai Nache is a healthcare worker in Minnesota. Like millions of other health care professionals, she was ordered to get a Covid-19 vaccination or lose her job, so she got the shot last February. But days after getting the vaccine, Jummai felt severe chest pains. Her husband Philip raced her to the hospital, where despite the vaccine she tested positive for Covid-19. Almost immediately her body was riddled with blood clots, organ inflammation, ischemia, and other medical problems. In the end, doctors were forced to amputate both of her legs.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.