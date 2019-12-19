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The David Knight Show - 12-19-19 (Full Show) Rule Of Man Supplants Rule Of Law As Impeachment Proceeds
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17 views • December 19, 2019
The founding of America was based on one central idea: that the Rule of Law should supersede the Rule of Man. That is, all laws should be applied equally, and that the government should not be subject to the arbitrary whim of rulers. This is the central tenant being destroyed by the unlawful and partisan impeachment of President Donald Trump. But it doesn't stop there. Across our society, from the courts to the box office, the fair and just rule of objective law is being annihilated in favor of subjective and personal interests. Harrison Smith sits in for David Knight to lay out the case for a return to sanity.
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