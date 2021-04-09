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Sports, Mind and Mitochondria
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40 views • April 09, 2021
Dr. Randy Michaux is a chiropractor who focuses on functional and natural medicine. He completed his undergraduate work at Brigham Young University and received his doctor of chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida. He is loved for his ability to hear clients’ unspoken thoughts and discern their needs and concerns. His holistic approach encompasses body, mind and spirit and helps him formulate plans that enable his clients to heal physically, mentally and spiritually.
Dr. Michaux works with an incredible group of doctors and staff that push each other to be their best, and works virtually with people all over the country. He is a husband, a father, and a lover of the outdoors and obstacle course racing.
Dr. Michaux works with an incredible group of doctors and staff that push each other to be their best, and works virtually with people all over the country. He is a husband, a father, and a lover of the outdoors and obstacle course racing.
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