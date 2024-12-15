Drones Over New Jersey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do Buck Rogers, Flash Gordon, Hans Solo have in common with New Jersey, an old Falcon? But there have been drones flying over the shores of New Jersey and New York this past week or more, and local politicians are livid about the response from the Feds. National Security spokesman said, "Nothing to see here, go home folks." A state Assemblymen is calling him a "fool" and an "idiot." A national Representative is wondering if it is an attack by Iran, China or Russia. Maybe it's the Feds themselves stirring up trouble?