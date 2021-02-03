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Urgent Action: Call and Email Rep. Onishi about HB 241
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0 view • February 03, 2021
HB 241 will prevent discrimination upon an individual's vaccination status and prevent invasive medical tests. We just now got news that Chair of Labor and Tourism Committee in Hawai`i House of Representatives Richard Onishi has refused to give HB241 a hearing. Please consider contacting his office ASAP to let him know your opinion about not hearing HB241.
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&;billnumber=241&year=2021
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/HB241_.pdf
Good job everyone. We filled his mailbox. You can email him here:
[email protected]
#Onishi #HB241 #vaccines
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&;billnumber=241&year=2021
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/HB241_.pdf
Good job everyone. We filled his mailbox. You can email him here:
[email protected]
#Onishi #HB241 #vaccines
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