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Reddit Is Cringe: The Story of Why Reddit is Trash (2021)
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24 views • May 22, 2021
Reddit Is Cringe The Story of Why Reddit is Trash (2021)
Reddit is cringe, and also kind of disturbing. This video confesses the story of why Reddit is trash and why Reddit is dying after ignoring the freedom-loving foundations set by co-founder Aaron Swartz. The story of Reddit is sad and highlights how Reddit became so bad through power-hunger Reddit mods, subreddits like r/politics peddling blatant political propaganda without any real backlash and foreign governments using Reddit for these very reasons makes Reddit's story rather disturbing.
Video Source: by Moon
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Reddit is cringe, and also kind of disturbing. This video confesses the story of why Reddit is trash and why Reddit is dying after ignoring the freedom-loving foundations set by co-founder Aaron Swartz. The story of Reddit is sad and highlights how Reddit became so bad through power-hunger Reddit mods, subreddits like r/politics peddling blatant political propaganda without any real backlash and foreign governments using Reddit for these very reasons makes Reddit's story rather disturbing.
Video Source: by Moon
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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