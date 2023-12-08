Garrett Zeigler's exhaustive research on the HB laptop with Viva Frei 🚩 Exxxxcellent !!

As Hunter Biden gets his latest slap on the wrist, remember that @MarcoPolo501c3

released a free 640-page Report on the Biden Laptop that meticulously documents 459 crimes committed by the Bidens & their associates.





•140 business crimes

•191 sex crimes

•128 drug crimes





GARRETT @MarcoPolo501c3: "We reached out to every single pimp, hooker, drug dealer, and business partner on Hunter Biden's laptop...





We put all of his emails and photos online... You have FARA violations, money laundering, trafficking, and conspiracy to commit bribery...





Not one email has proven to be false... We put all of the metadata out there... When you go through the emails, they clearly show how the Bidens were an agent for a foreign principal...





Hunter was on the hook for Joe Biden's living expenses... There was a joint bank account between Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, and Joe Biden... Emails prove it.





Joe isn't listed on official documents, but Hunter pays his living expenses, house payments, and everything else...





Hunter's business paid for Joe's second iPhone. His burner phone... That phone was exclusively for Hunter and Joe...





The Secret Service didn't harden the phone. It was a clear national security risk. It was probably bugged by multiple Five Eyes countries...





It's tax fraud because you got money going to Joe every single year without declaring it as a gift... It is FARA violations, and because it's FARA violations, it's money laundering.





Again, this is all laid out through emails, text messages, WhatsApp messages, pictures, screenshots, audio recordings, and videos... Joe Biden got the money through house payments and joint bank accounts...





Hunter blew through a million dollars on hookers and blow in 11 months. At the end of 2018, he asked Joe for a $75k wire so he could check into rehab. The very next day, he's wiring $10,000 to a Russian pimp...





We have 20 separate drug deals of crack cocaine with the U.S. President's son. We put the name and number of the drug dealers...





In certain cases, the drug dealer was prosecuted, and Hunter wasn't... This is the epitome of unequal application of the law."





You can read a free digital copy of the Report on the Biden Laptop, buy a physical copy, or support @MarcoPolo501c3 at the link below.





