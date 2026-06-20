FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 11:5-10,

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me!

Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HAMASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.

My Heavenly Father, the I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, Prophet Isaiah, prophesied about 700 years before the birth of Your Begotten SON that:

5 Righteousness shall be the girdle of YAHUSHA’s loins, and faithfulness the girdle of His reins.

6 The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.

7 And the cow and the bear shall feed; their young ones shall lie down together: and the lion shall eat straw like the ox.

8 And the sucking child shall play on the hole of the asp, and the weaned child shall put his hand on the cockatrice' den.