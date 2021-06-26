First person to ever receive stem cell surgery in the United States Walking Again

Bob Smith who is 6'5" was in a diving accident and became paralyzed from the neck down. He received stem cell surgery and this is Bob at the Rehab Institute in Michigan after his surgery taking steps in the Gait Harness System for the first time.



Real progress with details



Bob is a 6 foot 5 inch C5 ASIA B status post diving accident. His therapist has progressed him from KAFO's to AFO's. Additionally, the therapist has FES applied to the tib anterior and pernoneals that he activates via a trigger switch to break the extension spasticity. The GHS frees up an individual to manually correct improper foot placement. The therapist reports the harness works very well with the braces. This particular individual also buckles on occasion. Generally this happens when the patient accidentally activates the e-stim bilaterally. The main point is that the GHS effectively prevents him from falling and there is no pain or skin irritation from the harness. The therapist reports this client has tried numerous harnesses and said the GHS harness is by far the most comfortable. For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use, and combines unique features to ensure safe and proper support, positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP and learn more today.