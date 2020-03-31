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Fake Bitcoin (BTC) & Lightning Stores Exposed
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6 views • March 31, 2020
Australia is allegedly home to over 400 physical stores that accept Bitcoin (BTC) and Lightning Network as a payment option. This was found to be a complete lie, as our investigation into TravelbyBit exposed the vast majority of these merchants as fake.
The data can be viewed in full here: https://bitcoinbch.com/blog/Fake-Bitcoin-BTC-Lightning-Stores-Exposed.html
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bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#BTC #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency
The data can be viewed in full here: https://bitcoinbch.com/blog/Fake-Bitcoin-BTC-Lightning-Stores-Exposed.html
DONATE
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#BTC #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency
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