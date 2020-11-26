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Episode 20 - The Truth About Birthright Citizenship
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27 views • November 26, 2020
President Trump recently stirred up a hornets nest when he mentioned that he was considering signing an executive order ending birthright citizenship. As you might expect progressives went crazy, while Democrats and establishment Republicans denounced and/or, in the case of Senator Tim Scott (SC) or outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, politely “disagreed” with the President. Either way, this provides us with an opportunity to examine the Constitution and, being the constitutional geek that I am, I cannot resist.
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