It's Already Happening

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Iran Is Losing This War & The Global Balance Of Power Is Shifting
* Despite claims the war is failing, Iran is facing massive economic losses, dwindling oil capacity and a military that has effectively been neutralized.
* It’s not a military problem; that has been solved.
* What remains is a political decision about how far to go.
* The bigger story is the ripple effect.
* From a potential breakdown of OPEC and falling oil prices, to China being deterred and Russia stretched thin, the global balance is already shifting.
* Even Europe’s response is called into question as the U.S. continues to demonstrate overwhelming strategic leverage.
* Iran is broke — and the consequences are already spreading far beyond the region.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (30 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7982y4-victor-davis-hanson-iran-is-breaking-down-and-the-ripple-effects-are-just-b.html