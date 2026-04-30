It's Already Happening

Iran Is Losing This War & The Global Balance Of Power Is Shifting

* Despite claims the war is failing, Iran is facing massive economic losses, dwindling oil capacity and a military that has effectively been neutralized.

* It’s not a military problem; that has been solved.

* What remains is a political decision about how far to go.

* The bigger story is the ripple effect.

* From a potential breakdown of OPEC and falling oil prices, to China being deterred and Russia stretched thin, the global balance is already shifting.

* Even Europe’s response is called into question as the U.S. continues to demonstrate overwhelming strategic leverage.

* Iran is broke — and the consequences are already spreading far beyond the region.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (30 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7982y4-victor-davis-hanson-iran-is-breaking-down-and-the-ripple-effects-are-just-b.html

https://youtu.be/e1qcWOxJHj0