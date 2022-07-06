LOCKDOWN’S LASTING EFFECTS

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Del BigTree.
As we move past the COVID era, the devastating effects of lockdowns are becoming apparent, from the current mental health crisis, to substance abuse spikes and developmental delays in infants.
#GreatBarringtonDeclaration #Lockdown
POSTED: July 5, 2022
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