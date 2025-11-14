Division, Burnout and Targeted Attacks, GLP-1 and Peptides for the Masses w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

Sign up for the Peptide Webinar with Dr. Diane Kazer at https://SarahWestall.com/Peptides

*

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to discuss the GLP-1 surge sweeping the nation — what it means for the masses, how to use it safely and effectively, and why peptides may spark a revolution in anti-aging and overall health.

-

We also explore the growing division and burnout affecting everyday life, and how people need to restore balance to maintain sanity and health in a chaotic world.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further