Sweden and Covid19 : “Another Way” Documentary Film Trailer

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Simon Dolan and Sean Collins take a journey to Stockholm Sweden , where they find a country that dealt with the virus differently . No lockdown , no masks , schools open , dealt the same hand but handled differently , saving “The Arts” .
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6ppcOM0rR4
Sean Collins Comedian