Biden Autopen Scandal Is Bigger Than You Think. Martial Law, Sunday Law, & The Persecution Of Elijah
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
0
2 days ago

Bombshell video surfaces of Joe Biden aide admitting he stood to receive millions for 2024 victory. 'There was no conspiracy, no cover-up, and no wrongdoing,' a Biden spokesperson responded. A longtime aide to former President Joe Biden admitted that he stood to gain up to $8 million if the Democratic leader won re-election in 2024, newly released video shows. Michael Donilon served as senior advisor to the president for the entirety of Biden's four-year term. Their relationship goes back decades, however. Donilon first worked for Biden in 1981 when he was a U.S. senator from Delaware. He is one of 14 ex-Biden administration officials to sit down with the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors in its probe into whether the former president's inner circle covered up evidence of his alleged mental decline and whether executive actions were signed via autopen without Biden's full awareness. Ex-Biden aide admitted to potential $4 million bonus for 2024 White House win


Prophetic Dream: Joe Biden Arrested. President Trump Returns. Bible Prophecy & The Latter Rain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2Tz9dBQauc&t=2372s


White House Lies. Joe Biden Pardons Hunter Biden, Breaking Promise To Americans. Elijah Turns Hearts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Uw4Nau0M&t=4s


Trump: Biden’s Border Wall Sale Almost Criminal Act. Ellen White Prophesied What We are Witnessing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAVXktUgotQ&t=21s


The VERDICT Dream - December 19 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNjy3Zgy6s4&t=193s


The BEAST More Precious Than MAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJrSELiRClQ


4th Elijah and William Miller have the SAME Experience. Loud Cry Repeats Midnight Cry Bible Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEYK8Y0tvM8&t=1719s


Elijah, A Person Or A Movement? What Does The Bible Say About The Elijah Message? John The Baptist https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2BI4FLawIU&t=48s


Elijah & The Latter Rain. God Drops Prophetic Messages To A Few. How To Recognize The Final Movement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6mWCb3AaVE&t=24s


Attorney General Pam Bondi reviewing Biden pardons signed by autopen. Attorney General Pam Bondi said her office is reviewing former President Biden's use of an autopen for pardons after a House Oversight report questioned their validity. The new congressional report argued that any executive actions signed by autopen without written proof of Biden's approval should be voided, a claim legal scholars say is not backed by the Constitution.


New York Attorney General Letitia James enters plea in federal mortgage fraud case. James, a Democrat, has long drawn Trump's ire after she campaigned for attorney general in 2016 largely on vows to investigate his actions


Ex-FBI Director James Comey indicted after Trump pushes for prosecution of longtime foe


The Biden Autopen Scandal Is Bigger Than You Think. Martial Law, Sunday Law, Persecution Of Christians & The Prophetic Message For This Time Through Elijah.


#Autopen

#BidenArrested

#MartialLaw


martial lawelijah the prophetelijahletitia jamessunday lawhunter biden scandalpresident joe bidenbiden arrestedbiden autopenlast day elijahmichael donilonmichael donilon interviewmichael donilon 4 millionbiden autopen scandalbiden prophetic dreambiden family familyjoe biden dreamprohetic dreamattorney general pam bondijames comey indictedanimal attack dreamdonald trump church attendancepersecution of christians in america
