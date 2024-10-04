Most Important and Most Ignored: James Wilson's State House Yard Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everyone's heard of the Federalist Papers - Hamilton, Madison, Jay - but the most important Federalist speech in the entire ratification debate didn’t come from any of them. It came from James Wilson - a name most people have never even heard of. His 1787 State House Yard Speech laid the foundation for the entire Federalist playbook. In this episode, we’ll explore why he gave the speech, why it had such a huge impact, and dive into Wilson’s key arguments for the Constitution.
Path to Liberty: October 4, 2024