DON'T WANT TO HEAR A WORD ABOUT ANY MATT GAETZ REPORT 💻🔥 UNLEASH THE LAPTOP FROM HELL❗

I don’t want to hear a word about any Matt Gaetz Report
There are over 400 documented crimes in the Marco Polo Report alone on Hunter’s Laptop from Hell. Not Including ped0philia.
•140 business crimes
•191 sex crimes
•128 drug crimes
