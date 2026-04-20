BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Take a peek inside Palantir’s AI 'kill chain' software - Maven Smart System
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • 2 days ago

Take a peek inside Palantir’s AI “kill chain” software

😎 Maven Smart System allows the US military to “take classified of all type, unclassified and commercial data” and “aggregate it all together” to allow commanders make decisions, Gen. Chris Donahue told Channel 4 in a new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the software’s use.

The machine-learning, “computer vision”-equipped tool enables the battle command system to hunt for specific targets, speeding up the detect-to-kill process.

💬 “What you see is now a completely digitally data-driven unit that had all of these new forms of mass – drones, unmanned systems in there to make them able to find the enemy, hide from the enemy, see the enemy and kill the enemy,” Donahue said.

😧 How long before the system is integrated into Palantir’s domestic surveillance software suite? Whoops - it probably already is.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The SPLC Indictment Exposes the Rot at the Core of the Activist-Industrial Complex

The SPLC Indictment Exposes the Rot at the Core of the Activist-Industrial Complex

Mike Adams
Trump’s Ceasefire is a Smart Retreat, But the War’s Chokehold on Humanity Tightens

Trump’s Ceasefire is a Smart Retreat, But the War’s Chokehold on Humanity Tightens

Mike Adams
A shifting stage: Ukraine fights for attention amid global crises

A shifting stage: Ukraine fights for attention amid global crises

Willow Tohi
A dual mission: Aid and evacuation in a volatile region

A dual mission: Aid and evacuation in a volatile region

Willow Tohi
War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

Garrison Vance
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy