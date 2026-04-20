Take a peek inside Palantir’s AI “kill chain” software

😎 Maven Smart System allows the US military to “take classified of all type, unclassified and commercial data” and “aggregate it all together” to allow commanders make decisions, Gen. Chris Donahue told Channel 4 in a new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the software’s use.

The machine-learning, “computer vision”-equipped tool enables the battle command system to hunt for specific targets, speeding up the detect-to-kill process.

💬 “What you see is now a completely digitally data-driven unit that had all of these new forms of mass – drones, unmanned systems in there to make them able to find the enemy, hide from the enemy, see the enemy and kill the enemy,” Donahue said.

😧 How long before the system is integrated into Palantir’s domestic surveillance software suite? Whoops - it probably already is.