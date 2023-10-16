Create New Account
Παλαιστινιακό ζήτημα υπό Εθνικιστικό πρίσμα.
ELLHNOKRATIA
Published a day ago

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου, αναφορά στην επικαιρότητα , δημοσιογραφική δυσωδία με την συγκατάθεση του σάπιου κοινοβουλίου , τάισμα ψεύδους σε έναν αποχαυνωμένο λαό πίσω από τις τηλεοράσεις του.

Παλαιστινιακό ζήτημα, σκοπιμότητες και στόχοι ενός καλοστημένου σχεδίου.

hellasellinokratialakip

