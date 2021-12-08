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Darpa Creating Super Humans: Former Gov't Employee (Celeste Solum) Predicts Cataclysmic Extinction Level Event
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80 views • December 08, 2021
Cataclysmic Extinction
Celeste Solum is a broadcaster, author, organic farmer, and more among the many hats that she wears. She believes, based on her observations of global trends, that we are headed toward a cataclysmic extinction level event for humanity in the next thirty years. She’s also written some provocative pieces over the past few years. In 2018 she wrote that the Panacea program of DARPA, the DOD’s research arm, was working to create “super humans” beyond our wildest imaginations.
Celeste Solum joins us.
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https://rumble.com/vqdjzo-darpa-creating-super-humans-former-govt-employee-predicts-cataclysmic-extin.html
Celeste Solum is a broadcaster, author, organic farmer, and more among the many hats that she wears. She believes, based on her observations of global trends, that we are headed toward a cataclysmic extinction level event for humanity in the next thirty years. She’s also written some provocative pieces over the past few years. In 2018 she wrote that the Panacea program of DARPA, the DOD’s research arm, was working to create “super humans” beyond our wildest imaginations.
Celeste Solum joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
https://rumble.com/vqdjzo-darpa-creating-super-humans-former-govt-employee-predicts-cataclysmic-extin.html
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