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Super typhoon Surigae (Bising) hits the coast of the Philippines! People are praying in fear!
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60 views • April 20, 2021
What do you think? Why are there so many natural disasters lately? Is it a climatic weapon (Haarp) or is it an omen of the second coming of Jesus Christ? Perhaps science has already given the answer and this is global warming? Please write your version in the comments below the video!
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