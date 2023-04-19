Create New Account
The Spirit of Jezebel & Satanists in the Church
May 15th, 2017

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle looks at the "Spirit of Jezebel" and how it works against true Christian leaders and the family. We must understand witchcraft is real and can affect even strong Christians who don't fight it off. We will also discuss Satan's eight-point plan to infiltrate a church to divide or destroy it.

