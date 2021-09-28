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Project Veritas - PART 3 Johnson & Johnson Kids Shouldnt Get A Fcking COVID Vaccine There are Unknown Repercussions (09.27.21)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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974 views • September 28, 2021
[NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Sept. 27, 2021] Project Veritas released the third video of its COVID vaccine investigative series today exposing two Johnson & Johnson [J&J] officials, who argue children do not need to take the COVID vaccine in part because of the potential long-term side effects.

Project Veritas encourages whistleblowers to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].

Want Project Veritas to send you Part 2 directly? Sign up at: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/206F7438CF526768
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Mission Statement
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.

MIRRORED due to Censorship.
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fake newschildrenvaccineproject veritasmediamandatesunvaccinatedvaccinatedabout moneycovidfalse newsj and junknown repercussionssecond grade citizensjustin durrantexposepharmabrandon schadtabout politics
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