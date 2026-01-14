© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚖️🤯🐇 Chemtrails Film🤯
Ex-Air Force bio-engineer reveals aluminum, barium, strontium in military tests. Questioning led to retaliation, forcing her departure. Scientific data shows Mount Shasta rain samples contained 161,000 g L aluminum. Critics assert these metals are deliberately aerosolized, potentially triggering brain diseases and ecological harm.