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Proof Yeshua Was Never Written in Scripture
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32 views • December 16, 2019
Proof Yeshua, Yahshua, Yah, Yahweh, YHWH are NOT Hebrew names but rather they are Assyrian Aramaic. The apostles and prophets NEVER wrote those names. Proof that JESUS is a Hebrew Name and is the name of the Messiah/Christ.
More proof at www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html
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More proof at www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html
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