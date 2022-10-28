Zee and Kingston interview w timestamps

t.y.
in this video i go over the technical accusations i made earlier (and deleted due to the inability for technical people and researchers to chase down time stamps and appropriate technical terms). this video and the video to follow have time stamps and proper documentation.
Mark 5:36
Amen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.