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TURKISH FOOTBALL FANS CHANT ‘VLADIMIR PUTIN’ AT UKRAINIAN RIVALS, UEFA Investigates
sources here,TURKISH FOOTBALL FANS CHANT ‘VLADIMIR PUTIN’ AT UKRAINIAN RIVALS, UEFA Investigates
TURKISH FOOTBALL FANS CHANT ‘VLADIMIR PUTIN’ AT UKRAINIAN RIVALS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L0z2ukaQ0jQG/
UEFA Investigates Turkish club after ‘Putin’ fan chants
Fenerbahce fans sang the Russian president's name in a match against Dynamo Kiev
https://www.rt.com/sport/559787-fenerbahce-uefa-investigation-putin-chants/
Turkish football fans chant ‘Vladimir Putin’ at Ukrainian rivals (VIDEO)
https://www.rt.com/sport/559746-fenerbahce-fans-vladimir-putin-chant/